SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

