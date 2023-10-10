Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

