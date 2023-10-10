Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $53.07 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of V opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day moving average of $234.01. The company has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
