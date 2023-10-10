Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCZ opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.