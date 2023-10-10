Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

