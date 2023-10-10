Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.