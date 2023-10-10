Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,453,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in American Express by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $148.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.