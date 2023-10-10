Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $452.95 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.69.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

