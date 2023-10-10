Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.