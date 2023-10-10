Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

SO opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

