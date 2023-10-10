Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

