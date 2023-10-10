Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

