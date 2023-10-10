Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.