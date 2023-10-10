Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,458,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

