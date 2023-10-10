Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $3.90 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

