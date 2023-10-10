Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $643.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $680.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

