Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

