Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 13,151 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.