Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

