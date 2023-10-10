Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $436.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.