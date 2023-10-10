Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Snap-on worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $260.42 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

