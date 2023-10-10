Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

