Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9,070.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,070 ($111.02) and last traded at GBX 9,070 ($111.02), with a volume of 181044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,464 ($115.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from £124 ($151.77) to £119 ($145.65) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,938.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 46 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

