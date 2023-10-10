State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 16,780 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Mosaic by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,881,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 311,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

