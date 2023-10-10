State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,112 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

