State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %

IDEX stock opened at $208.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.81.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

