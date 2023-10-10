State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Concentrix worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,938,000 after buying an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after buying an additional 1,322,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,853,000 after buying an additional 98,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

CNXC stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

