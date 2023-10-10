State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 186.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.82.

MKTX opened at $237.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.30. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

