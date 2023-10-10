State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

