State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,381 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

