State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.09 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 108.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after buying an additional 363,882 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,631 shares of company stock worth $5,625,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average is $191.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

