State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

