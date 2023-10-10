State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

BWA opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

