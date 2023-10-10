State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

