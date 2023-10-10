State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,809 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,523. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

