State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,506 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLD opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

