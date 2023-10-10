State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,331 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,975 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.17 and a one year high of $104.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.