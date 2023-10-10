State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,704 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 317.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $142.26.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

