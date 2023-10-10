State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,799 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $210.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.