State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,081 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

