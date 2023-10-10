State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 21,455 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

