State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 23,645 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.0 %

HZNP stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

