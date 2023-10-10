State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,107 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 163.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,808 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

