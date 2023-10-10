State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,974 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

