State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.12 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

