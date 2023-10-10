Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $266.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

