Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.67 and traded as low as C$8.23. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 395,415 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.80 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.2496626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

