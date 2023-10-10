SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,929 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

