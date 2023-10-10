SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $139.66 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.63.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

