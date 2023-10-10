SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,559,025,000 after buying an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.56 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.06.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.